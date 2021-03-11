How many people in St Albans have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Published: 4:26 PM March 11, 2021

A total of 43,266 St Albans residents have received either one or both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine - Credit: PA

An increasing number of people across St Albans district are receiving their their first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

With both St Albans and Harpenden hailed among the top vaccination centres in the country by health secretary Matt Hancock, this paper has complied the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 43,266 residents received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of March 7, with the majority - 13,161 - being under the age of 60.

London Colney has currently seen the most residents vaccinated, with 2,865 receiving inoculations against COVID-19. 347 of those were aged over 80, and 1,058 under 60. It also is the area that boasts the most residents aged under 60 vaccinated.

You may also want to watch:

Verulam Park's residents are the next-most vaccinated up until March 7, with 2,608 people who live in the area vaccinated at designated clinics. These figures include 571 under 60s, and 587 over 80s.

How Wood and Park Street's residents followed closely behind, with 2,430 receiving either one or both vaccines as of the first week of March. Of those, 787 were under the age of 60, and 401 over the age of 80.

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out our interactive graphs.