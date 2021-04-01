More than 65,000 residents across St Albans have now received a Covid vaccine

Published: 5:22 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM April 1, 2021

As lockdown restrictions ease further, an increasing amount of St Albans residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

With both St Albans and Harpenden hailed among the top vaccination centres back in February, and our very own mass vaccination centre now in full swing, the Herts Ad has compiled the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 65,137 residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine as of March 28, up from 56,616 last week. The biggest chunk of those - 13,509 - are aged under 50.

Bricket Wood and Chiswell Green remains the area with the most residents vaccinated, with 4,427 having had at least one jab. London Colney still sits in second place, with 4,200 of their population having received their vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

Harpenden Town comes in in third, where a whopping 3,733 people have had their jab.

Across the UK, 31,147,444 have received their first dose, with a further 4,513,458 having both jabs.

Today, London Colney Islamic Centre hosted a vaccination clinic, as part of a collaboration with Sopwell Community Trust and St Albans Covid vaccination programme to reduce health inequalities and ensure COVID-19 vaccination is easily accessible across the whole local community.

Raihaanah Ahmed, trustee of Sopwell Community Trust, helped co-ordinate the Covid vaccination clinic at London Colney Islamic Centre, and is also leading the national V for #Vaccination campaign - Credit: Raihaanah Ahmed

Raihaanah Ahmed, trustee of SCT, said: "When we all work together, we can do so many great things.

"I want to dispel this myth that certain aspects of the community are hard to reach; I just don't feel like that's the case. I think it just takes a couple of people to come forward and do the work, basically!"

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out our interactive graphs to find out!



