Here's how many people in St Albans have had their COVID vaccine

Published: 4:51 PM March 18, 2021

Harpenden resident Peter Farrimond receiving his COVID-19 vaccine from clinical lead Caroline Shepherd at the Alban Arena on Monday - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

An increasing number of people across St Albans district are receiving their their first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

With both St Albans and Harpenden hailed among the top vaccination centres in the country by health secretary Matt Hancock, the Herts Ad has complied the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 47,631 residents received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of March 14, with the majority - 12,077 - being under the age of 55.

Bricket Wood & Chiswell Green has overtaken London Colney as the area with the most residents vaccinated, with 3,522 getting their inoculations against COVID-19.

London Colney, however, remains at the top for the most amount of people in the youngest age brackets being vaccinated, with 976 of its 3,199 vaccinated population under the age of 55.

Verulam Park's residents are the next-most vaccinated up until March 14, with 2,790 people who live in the area vaccinated. These figures include 507 people under 55, and 186 aged between 55 and 59.

Harpenden Town's residents follow closely behind, with 2,604 receiving either one or both vaccines as of March 14. Of those, 597 are over the age of 80, and 431 under 55 years of age.

This information comes as the UK is preparing for an expected shortage of vaccination supplies in April, with Dr Helen McAndrew from Batchwood's vaccination team reassuring the Herts Ad that "mass vaccination sites and pharmacy sites have been asked to honour existing bookings".

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out our interactive graphs.