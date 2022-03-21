News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans man hosts ninth charity golf day

person

Laura Bill

Published: 10:52 AM March 21, 2022
Event organiser Ben Shaw with winners.

Event organiser Ben Shaw, winning team Jay Clifford, Lionel Smith, Cirian Cunningham, Heath Harrington, plus rules official Alan Buet, (seated) longest drive winner Ben Biggs. - Credit: Ben Shaw

An annual golf day set up by a St Albans man raised more than £1,700 for Cancer Research UK.

Former Beaumont School pupil Ben Shaw has been organising the event for the last nine years following the loss of a close family member, and although the event took place at Grimsdyke Lodge Golf Club in Pinner, around 60 per cent of participants were from St Albans

"We have great support with people coming up from the south coast and from a number of other clubs around the Home Counties, there could have been more people playing but we had to keep the numbers manageable.

"I'm grateful for the support of my friends and family and wanted to thank Alan Buet and  Nick Scott who have helped me run the event and arrange the trophies, and Julian Harding and his wonderful team at Grimsdyke Golf Club who hosted this year's event. We aim to raise even more money next year."

The winning team was led by Jason Clifford from Theydon Bois Golf Club.

