St Albans art venture planned for Dementia Action Week.

St Albans will be marking Dementia Action Week (May 16-22) with artwork installations and opportunities to talk about the condition.

Focusing on this year's theme of ‘Getting a diagnosis', Alzheimer Society is keen to break down taboos.

There will be a crochet forget-me-knot installation outside St Albans Museum + Gallery, the Cathedral and railings in the high street, curated by St Albans Rainbow Trail.

Alzheimer Society’s dementia support worker Sue Stenzel will be holding an information stall at the Charter Market on Wednesday May 18 along with other members of the Alzheimer’s team, including forget-me-knot stencils for families to colour in.

St Albans Rainbow Trail will also be inviting the community to hold a window trail and will be running signposting advice and links and information on their Facebook page.

If you want to share any personal experienced of dementia, you can email me at laura.bill@archant.co.uk