Which areas of St Albans district have seen the most people vaccinated?

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:19 PM March 2, 2021   
As the weeks go by, more and more people are getting their potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.

With both St Albans and Harpenden hailed among the top vaccination centres in the country by health secretary Matt Hancock, this paper has complied the latest stats released by NHS England, which have recorded vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area) for the first time.

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, was published on Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level from Monday, February 15 to February 21.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 35,219 residents received a dose of coronavirus vaccine in the third week of February, with the majority - 16,820 - being under the age of 70.

Bricket Wood and Chiswell Green saw the most residents vaccinated, with 2,709 receiving inoculations against COVID-19. 586 of those were aged over 80, and 1,203 under 70.

London Colney, however, saw the most under 70s vaccinated, with 1,398 in that age range jabbed between February 15-21. 2,388 London Colney locals were vaccinated, with 345 aged 80+. followed closely behind, with 2,388 residents vaccinated between February 15-21.

Verulam Park's residents were the third-most vaccinated in the week commencing February 15, with 2,247 people who live in the area vaccinated at designated clinics. These figures include 882 under 70s, and 581 over 80s.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has personally addressed Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the lack of vaccine supply some centres - namely Batchwood Hall - are seeing; and has now written to vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi to find out why other areas have the vaccine supply for lower cohorts, when St Albans is facing supply issues.

Even though Club Batchwood, which is run by STAVACS, has the capacity to vaccinate 14,000 people weekly, they are often receiving just 1,000 doses. 

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out the interactive graph above.

