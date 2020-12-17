Tier 3 revision announced for St Albans district

Published: 12:16 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 1:01 PM December 17, 2020

St Albans will be entering Tier 3 this weekend.

St Albans has joined the rest of Hertfordshire and entered Tier 3 restrictions, health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he confirmed that the new measures will apply from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

The current coronavirus infection rate for St Albans is on high alert, with the rate over last seven days, as recorded on December 11, 148.7 per 100,000.

On Wednesday, December 16, St Albans had 54 positive COVID-19 tests in one day according to the Government's coronavirus data website.

There are a total of 283 current cases, an increase of 55.5 per cent in a week.