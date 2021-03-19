News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Health

Covid - A Year On: How many COVID-19 deaths has St Albans district seen over the past 12 months?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:27 AM March 19, 2021   
A one-on-one counselling service has been suspended.

Over 300 COVID deaths have been recorded in St Albans district in the year ending February 2021 - Credit: Archant

The pandemic has meant having to read a lot of statistics over the past year. And, with the ONS' February figures released, we now have 12 months worth of COVID death figures on a neighbourhood level. 

Across St Albans, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported 308 deaths up to February 28. This slightly differs from government data, which declares 302 deaths at the end of the month.

Cottonmill and Sopwell saw the most COVID deaths between March 2020 and February 2021, with 28 residents sadly losing their lives to the virus. This accounted for just under 27 per cent of all deaths recorded in the area in that period.

Bricket Wood and Chiswell follow, with 23 deaths recorded involving coronavirus. This accounted for just under 20 per cent of all deaths recorded in the area in the year ending February 2021.

Townsend and New Greens and Verulam Park had 22 deaths in their neighbourhoods. These deaths accounted for 28.6 per cent and 20.6 per cent of deaths respectively. 

You may also want to watch:

The area of St Albans district that saw the fewest deaths due to COVID was Wheathampstead, with seven deaths sadly reported. This is 13.2 per cent of the area's 53 deaths. It's also the area with the lowest COVID deaths per percentage of overall deaths, which is followed closely by St Albans Central, where 13.6 per cent of deaths were coronavirus related.

You can see this week's COVID round-up here.


Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
  2. 2 How is the COVID-19 vaccine supply going to affect Batchwood Hall?
  3. 3 MP blasted for backing police bill
  1. 4 Here's how many people in St Albans have had their COVID vaccine
  2. 5 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise
  4. 7 Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site
  5. 8 Covid A Year On - When coronavirus came to the district
  6. 9 The Alban Arena: Inside St Albans' mass vaccination centre
  7. 10 Saints bids for seven day drinks licence to boost funds
Covid - A Year On

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Many candle flames glowing in the dark, create a spiritual atmosphere

Reclaim These Streets vigil to be held in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Pioneer Club in Harpenden Road.

£5.3m youth facility unveiled as part of housing development scheme

Deborah Price

Logo Icon
Light up a Life for Rennie Grove Hospice Care in memory of a loved one. Picture: Rennie Grove

St Albans Reclaim These Streets is cancelled

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A digger working at the Smallford Pits site.

Digger moves in at protected wildlife site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus