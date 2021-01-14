St Albans district boasts Herts' lowest COVID-19 infection rate

Published: 5:11 PM January 14, 2021

The district of St Albans currently boasts the lowest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Hertfordshire, according to the latest data from Public Health England (PHE).

With England now 10 days into its third national lockdown, cases in some areas of the county appear to be dropping.

Across St Albans district, 563 people per 100,000 tested positive for COVID-19 up to January 13. Although this remains above England's 'average area' - which has 526 cases per 100,000 - the rest of the county is not seeing such a positive change.

St Albans' neighbouring areas are seeing a sharply rising infection rate, with Dacorum and Three Rivers seeing 599 and 718 cases per 100,000 respectively.

According to PHE, Broxbourne and Hertsmere are where the highest infection rates can be found, clocking in at 1,133 and 905 people living with coronavirus per 100,000.

The second lowest area, North Herts, follows closely behind St Albans, with 569 cases per 100,000. Neighbouring Stevenage has 841.

On Monday, a mass vaccination centre opened its doors at Robertson House in Stevenage - one of only seven nationally.

East Herts also joins North Herts and Stevenage at the lower - albeit, still high - end of the scale, with 634 of every 100,000 residents testing positive.

Other Hertfordshire areas, such as Watford and Welwyn Hatfield, are also seeing case rates soar, with each of the two areas registering 859 and 855 cases respectively.

You can view a daily summary of PHEs coronavirus data by visiting gov.uk's dedicated dashboard and see live statistics by entering your postcode.