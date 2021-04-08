District residents continue to receive first Covid vaccinations

Published: 4:34 PM April 8, 2021

Vaccination centre manager Jo James (right) - who volunteered to come out of retirement to re-join the NHS in the midst of the pandemic - with vaccine recipient Jo Foley at the Alban Arena - Credit: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Here's your weekly round up of how many residents in St Albans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Herts Ad has compiled the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in St Albans district on a neighbourhood level.

There are 20 MSOAs in St Albans district.

A total of 66,586 St Albans residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine as of April 4, up from 65,137 last week. Of those vaccinated, 14,255 are aged under 50, and 10,445 aged between 50 and 54.

You may also want to watch:

This shows that an additional 1,449 people were given a first dose in our district compared to last week. This number, which is significantly lower than in previous weeks, is due to supply, as well as many mass and GP-led vaccination centres now focusing on prioritising those who are due for their second vaccine.

The MSOA with the largest vaccinated population is Bricket Wood and Chiswell Green, where 4,494 people have had at least one jab. London Colney follows, with 4,304 people having received their vaccine.

Longacres is the area in the district with the lowest Covid vaccines administered. In the MSOA, 2,564 have been vaccinated at least once. By looking at these figures in the bar graph, it shows a pretty even spread of vaccine allocation across the district, as many begin to receive their second doses.

Across the UK, a total of 37,391,103 Covid vaccines doses have been given, with 31,707,594 first jabs administered. A further 5,683,509 have had both doses as of April 6. This is the biggest inoculation programme the country has ever launched.

The national vaccination rollout has been attributed to breaking the link between Covid cases and deaths.

This comes as Herts director of public health, Jim McManus, today reassured residents following the news that under 30s would now be offered an alternative COVID-19 vaccination to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab due to blood clot concerns.

Mr McManus, who himself has received his first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, said the news does not deter him from having his second jab: "The latest news does not change my view of the vaccine and the benefits still far outweigh the risks. I will take the vaccine."

How many people have been vaccinated in your neighbourhood? Check out our interactive graphs to find out!