St Albans skatepark inviting newcomers to join community

Be a skater not a hater and take your board along to St Albans' legendary Pioneer Skatepark for an offer nobody can resist.

The long-running skatepark is reducing the price of all its open sessions by nearly 50 per cent as a reaction to the financial challenges facing many people in the area.

Established after the Second World War by evacuees, the skatepark, youth club and music venue on Heathlands Drive has a long history in St Albans: it is the oldest indoor skatepark in the UK and has been a core part of the local community since its inception.

Internationally renowned skater Rodney Clark helped build the very first ramps at the Pioneer back in 1987, before enjoying a career which saw him skating professionally around the world in the 1990s.

Before the pandemic the skatepark hosted events, skateboarding lessons, drop-in sessions and youth activities, and it is now keen to encourage people to come back and see what it has to offer, with reducing the price the first of many initiatives set to be launched in 2022.

The trustees have agreed to reduce all open sessions to just £5 in a bid to reduce the barrier to entry for families to come and enjoy the skatepark.

Trustee Jenna Selby, a photographer and skateboarder said: “We know how hard it is for families and young people just now. We want to encourage people to use our skatepark, give skating a try, get to know people and be part of the community here.

Coaching at the Pioneer Skatepark. - Credit: Pioneer Club

"Skateboarding is known to be great for mental health; it encourages resilience and perseverance. It is also a famously friendly community, with skaters helping each other regardless of age and ability."

As well as the large indoor park, the Pioneer has an outside skate area, skate shop, community room and a small café, which will reopen on Sunday mornings. Skate schools run on Sunday mornings 10-11.30am and 12noon-1.30pm with experienced coaches on hand to help improve technique and equipment available to hire.

Open sessions run on Wednesday-Sunday evenings. Friday nights will host special events including over 30s night with BBQ, girls and non-binary night and late night sessions. Keep an eye on their social media for details @thepioneerclubskatepark

The Pioneer Skatepark. - Credit: Pioneer Club

It is also available for private hire, skateboard coaching and parties, have a look online or contact Sue on 01727 850741 info@pioneerclub.co.uk www.pioneerclub.co.uk