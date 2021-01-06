Sixth former praised for first aid help at station

Published: 1:28 PM January 6, 2021

A St Albans sixth former has been praised for her actions in helping an injured passenger at the city's railway station.

Eilidh Dunwoodie, who attends Beaumont School and lives in Harpenden, stepped in after seeing a woman fall down the steps at St Albans City Station and end up badly injured on the platform.

Eilidh, who is a Bombardier in Harpenden Detachment Army Cadet Force and a trained first aider, went over to check the woman's condition with station staff and offer her assistance.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive Eilidh offered advice on what actions to take next including not moving the victim due to the risk of further injury.

She ended up sitting with her for the next couple of hours, having wrapped her in her coat to keep her warm, took the woman's full medical history and talked about her family to try to help distract her whilst in pain waiting for the professionals and her family to arrive.

When the ambulance arrived paramedics recognised Eilidh for her quick actions and thorough handover, and the woman and her family were also full of praise for someone they described as a kind-hearted girl who sat with a stranger in need of comfort.

Eilidh, 16, said: “It was nothing really. I was lucky to have the first aid training from the army cadets and I’d like to pursue a medical career with the army and when I saw the lady in pain, I just went over to see what I could do to help. Beyond the initial medical steps I think the most important thing was just keeping her company and warm! I just hope all went well when she got to hospital to get further treatment for her injuries.”

Thameslink station manager Marc Asamoah, who was on relief duty from his regular station at Elstree and Borehamwood that day, was so impressed by Eilidh's actions that he arranged for her to be sent a bouquet of flowers.

He said: "Eilidh was more than admirable; she was very, very helpful and very, very thoughtful. In these unprecedented times someone with such a big heart deserves praise."