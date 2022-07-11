Primary recognised for mental health awareness

A Harpenden primary school has become the first in the district to receive a special award for emotional wellbeing and mental health awareness.

The Lea Primary School and Nursery was awarded a kitemark accreditation by Healthy Young Minds for their whole-school approach to the challenges, and had to demonstrate reflective practice with clear actions on how to develop their good practice and have a clear plan about how to mitigate any gaps.

Headteacher James Berry said: “We know that physical health and mental wellbeing are interlinked, and we put great emphasis on teaching so that pupils understand that good physical health contributes to good mental wellbeing, and vice versa. We are really proud of this accreditation as it validates our school ethos of Learn, Enjoy, Achieve and the importance we put on our pupil’s mental health.”

Mindfulness activity at The Lea Primary. - Credit: Penny Bird

Pupils at The Lea Primary getting in touch with nature. - Credit: Penny Bird

Special educational needs co-ordinator Sally Davey added: “All elements of our school curriculum are designed around nurturing individuals and ensuring that all children understand the characteristics of good physical health and mental wellbeing. The process of gaining this accreditation has been hugely beneficial as it has enabled us to consolidate that learning and really put it into practice.”