News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Health

St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app

Logo Icon

Alicia Nelson

Published: 6:44 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 7:04 AM September 15, 2021
The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy.

The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy. - Credit: Alicia Nelson

Samuel Ryder Academy has become the first school nationwide to introduce the wellbeing app T-Cup to their students and teachers.

T-Cup is designed to improve well-being by tracking happiness and health through self-reflection and assessment, and has a proven success rate in councils, charities, elite sport teams and across the NHS.

Founders Ed Van Rooyan and Lee Mears, a former England Rugby Union player and British and Irish Lions player, met students and staff last Thursday to introduce T-Cup and discuss how the wellbeing platform will encourage happiness, health and success throughout life.

The app is a fun and easy to use communication tool designed to help students thrive in their daily lives by supporting their wellbeing and mental health through engaging content.

Health, happiness and success drive the nine key aspects of the app by focusing on diet, activity, hydration, relationships, sleep, mood, stress, ambition and financial wellbeing.

You may also want to watch:

Taking only 60 seconds to complete each day, it works by students rating each key area on a sliding scale from ‘Needs Work’ to ‘Thriving’.

The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy.

The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy. - Credit: Alicia Nelson

Lee said after the launch: “In sport and in life there are many highs and lows, and a progressive growth mindset and positive attitude is so important to unlocking individual and team performance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans
  2. 2 Hertsmere: 6,000 home development included in Local Plan
  3. 3 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
  1. 4 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  2. 5 St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!
  3. 6 Acorns Day Nursery decision revealed by Oaklands College bosses
  4. 7 Revealed: Hertfordshire's fastest moving £1m-plus property markets
  5. 8 7 ways to get spiders out of your home
  6. 9 14 flats planned for St Albans city centre site
  7. 10 'We need your old luggage!' Call for help for Afghan refugees from St Albans charity

"Having spent the day with Samuel Ryder Academy I’m encouraged that the next generation are in safe hands as the Academy have shown both these attributes – in spades!”

The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy.

The launch of the T-Cup app at Samuel Ryder Academy. - Credit: Alicia Nelson

Assistant headteacher Ed Coy said: “At Samuel Ryder Academy we recognise that student wellbeing is an important component of their school life. We are so pleased to be working alongside T-Cup to further support our school community in order to be able to self-reflect and regulate in an innovative way.”

Ed Van Rooyen added: “It was an absolute privilege spending the day with the teaching and support staff of Samuel Ryder Academy introducing our T-Cup app to the pupils.

"Seeing the enthusiasm of everyone involved was contagious and knowing that we are empowering the next generation of 'well-being warriors' is heartening as our vision of making the world a little healthier, happier and more successful for each and every person continues.” 

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Old Albanian Rugby Club's opening game of the season was overshadowed by the death of Henley Hawks' Dave Hyde.

Rugby

Old Albanian game overshadowed by death of Henley Hawks player

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Mayor Agnes Hill with the mayoral limousine.

Tributes paid to St Albans Alderman Agnes Hill

Madeleine Burton

Logo Icon
Gymnast Max Whitlock, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Olympic legends to open new Harpenden leisure centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The communal bin store at Choristers Court, St Albans is overflowing with rotting rubbish bags blocking its entrance.

Rubbish left uncollected for weeks finally cleared after Herts Ad steps in

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon