Saints heroes cycle for prostate cancer research

Back on their bikes after Covid, a team of pedalling heroes from St Albans City FC headed off to Amsterdam for a sixth charity cycle ride.

The 18 riders joined 100 others leaving from the Olympic Velodrome in Stratford for the 145 miles Football to Amsterdam ride in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The Saints team included two survivors of prostate cancer, team members from London, Wiltshire and Devon and the dynamic duo of Andrew Mendoza and ex-England & GB Blind Football captain David Clarke on their trusty tandem

After negotiating the early morning east London traffic and the more scenic but hilly Essex countryside all the riders made it to Harwich where two of the Saints riders received orange jerseys as major fundraisers.

F2A cyclists. - Credit: F2A

After the ferry journey to Hook of Holland the 17 bikes and tandem set off on the much flatter 50 mile ride to the Johann Cruiff Arena in Amsterdam.

More than 500 backers donated thousands of pounds in support of their efforts including many local corporate sponsors and Saints fans, raising more than £30,000 this time round to bring the total over all six rides to nearly £180,000.

David Tate and Neil Yapp. - Credit: F2A

All funds raised will help research to stop prostate cancer killing one man every 45 minutes, more than 11,500 a year. Their efforts will also help provide specialist prostate cancer nurses who can be contacted to discuss symptoms, testing, treatment and general support.

Members of the F2A '22 team. - Credit: F2A

Saints Team Captain Phill Coates said: "It has been a pleasure to have been part of the Saints teams that have taken part in the rides and with the massive help from our supporters have helped us consistently be one of the major fundraising teams.

Just as important has been raising awareness of this disease at the football ground and in the St Albans community."

The F2A team at Westfields. - Credit: F2A

The team can still be sponsored by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/team/stalbanscityfc