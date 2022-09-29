Robots usher in new surgical era to transform care in west Herts

The surgical team with Mr Vanash Patel, consultant colorectal surgeon and the driving force and vision behind the robotic programme (middle row, second from the left). - Credit: West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

State-of-the-art robots are assisting with surgical operations in west Herts.

The Versius robots, which were created by CMR Surgical, are being used to perform colorectal and urology surgery with West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Performing robotic-assisted surgery is said to bring major benefits to patients including reduced post-operative pain and a faster recovery which leads to earlier discharge from hospital.

Consultant colorectal surgeon Vanash Patel is the driving force and vision behind the robotic programme at West Herts.

He said: “This is an incredible moment for everyone involved here at West Herts. This is the beginning of a new era for our surgeons, our trust, and most importantly our patients. With these state-of-the-art robots, we can offer our patients the very best care.”

“The patient experiences less pain because the robot creates a virtual pivot point around the small incisions through which the robotic instruments are inserted. This minimises trauma and puts less strain on the patient. The patient needs fewer opioid painkillers which leads to a faster recovery.”

Christopher McAuley, the first patient to receive robotic assisted surgery at West Herts, underwent a right hemicolectomy - removal of the right side of the colon and attaching the small intestine to the remaining portion of the colon - for bowel cancer in July.

The surgery was a great success, and Christopher recovered well with no pain before being discharged a day earlier than usual practice.

Christopher said: “I am feeling great, better than before, I didn’t feel any pain at all, in fact I would say it was painless!”

He said: “I was fascinated by the idea of robotic surgery and was very much looking forward to the operation. I can’t believe how well it all went. It was absolutely sensational. I can’t thank Mr Patel enough, and the nurses who took care of me were brilliant.”

Mr Patel said: “Our theatre team are working brilliantly together, they are highly skilled and motivated and are thrilled to be acquiring new specialised skills.”

Shilly John, colorectal sister in charge said: “I am so happy with the robot-assisted surgeries, I am so pleased to come to work as the teams are amazing and the cases are really interesting.”

Staff are acquiring valuable specialist skills which in turn is attracting highly skilled staff to the trust.

Mr Patel said: “This incredible technology is helping to recruit the very best talent for our trust. We have recently recruited two high quality upper gastrointestinal surgeons and a talented colorectal surgeon, all with higher degrees who trained in London. They joined the trust because of the robots.”

All surgeons and their teams go through a comprehensive training course before carrying out robotic-assisted surgery with patients. This includes practising using a Versius trainer simulator, online e-learning modules, as well as face-to-face mentoring in the operating room.

Mr Patel added: “As a teaching hospital, having two surgical robots enables us to accelerate our staff training programme, giving surgeons joining the robotics programme access to state-of-the-art technology to train when needed, while ensuring a robot is always available in the operating room.”

The use of surgical robots will expand to other specialties at West Herts including gynaecology, and upper gastrointestinal surgery.

Trust chief executive Matthew Coats said: “This has been a huge achievement for our trust. Advances in intelligence and digital technology within the operating theatre are resulting in better surgical outcomes using technology like robot surgery.

"We are proud of our innovative and forward-thinking surgical team - their hard work has paid off and our patients are benefitting from this advanced technology. I’d like to thank them for their dedication and commitment to driving innovation to transform care at West Herts.”