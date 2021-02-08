Call goes out to former care managers to relieve strain on homes staff

Published: 2:00 PM February 8, 2021

A call has gone out to former care home managers to come back and work during the pandemic. - Credit: Rido - stock.adobe.com





With care homes staff enduring unprecedented strain due to the pandemic, a campaign has been launched calling on experienced former managers to step back into their roles.

At a time when a full staff roster is imperative to the wellbeing of residents Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA) and the county council have created a bank service to offer vital support and ensure the safeguarding and wellbeing of those living in care.

Just as the NHS did throughout the first wave of the pandemic, they are asking people who have once worked at management level in care settings to be on hand to step in and cover management positions should a COVID-19 outbreak leave a care setting inadequately staffed.

When offering support individuals should take into consideration that they may be asked to provide emergency support in COVID-positive homes. Each care home setting may require a shift ofup to two weeks of support to ensure the residents receive a consistent and high quality of care and to secure the continual smooth running of the home.

HCPA chief executive Sharon Davies said: "Our care homes and care staff have been doing a magnificent job throughout the pandemic but with case rates of COVID-19 still high across Hertfordshire we felt that a further level of support should be introduced for the wellbeing of both staff and residents.

"This is a preventive measure that will give peace of mind to management. Our aim is to have a bank of experienced, trained staff ready to assist homes at any time. We would like our care providers to know that they have this resource on hand, ready to step in if it might be needed."

If you have the relevant experience needed and would like to find out more information on how you can help, then please contact recruitment manager Nicole Johnson at nicolejohnson@hcpa.co.uk.

HCPA is a not-for-profit organisation which helps improve standards in adult care by offering fully funded training, network events and study days, funding for adult social care training courses and qualifications for their members on behalf of the government, the local authority, the NHS, and other funding agencies.



