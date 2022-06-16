New total body workout classes at St Albans fitness centre

Master your body and bodyweight without the use of expensive gym equipment at a new class running in the district.

Iguana Pole Fitness, based at Hertfordshire Business Centre in London Colney, is now hosting classes by Cory Ramage from St Albans Calisthenics School every Friday at 6.30pm.

From the Greek term for “beautiful strength”, Calisthenics workout exercises are all about mastering your body and bodyweight without the use of expensive gym equipment. Calisthenics exercises work your entire body from chest to legs, helping you to get stronger, lose weight, increase coordination, balance, and agility, and learn to move your body in harmony.

This class focuses on technique to build the strongest of foundations first including a variety of push and pulling exercises, presses, leg exercises and core work.

At 3pm on Saturday July 2 they will be introducing weekly aerial hoop classes with Ali Walker, teaching specific tricks, beautiful moves and elegant poses as well as the fundamentals of hoop itself!

This is a full body workout and a fantastic way of gaining strength in your core and upper body.

Iguana Pole Fitness owner Nadya Giffen said: "Fitness classes are an amazing way to improve your physical and mental health which has been a huge focus since the pandemic. It is proven that physical activity can enhance our wellbeing and can increase our confidence, self-esteem and reduce anxiety and stress."

For more info email: iguanapolefitness@outlook.com