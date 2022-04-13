Harpenden publisher releases new book on prostate cancer featuring Sandridge sufferer's story

A St Albans survivor of prostate cancer reveals his story in a new book on the disease.

Sandridge resident Ron Arnold features in PROSTrATE CANCER, Graham Sharpe's candid and intimate memoir, published by Harpenden-based Oldcastle Books as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The book breaks the culture of male silence around the disease and combats the shortage of reading material written by anyone with direct experience.

Graham's treatment largely took place at Mount Vernon Cancer Treatment Centre, which is where he first met Ron in the waiting room, becoming close friends after bonding by their shared journey.

Ron said: "We struck up a conversation and have since become very good mates. When I had nearly finished my treatment I thought that it would be a good idea to write a few things down, well my "scribblings" as I called them turned into a story of about 14,000 words, I then found out that Graham was going to write a book about the subject and he said that he might be interested in including some of my own experiences in it, which he has, albeit slightly abridged!"

Luckily Graham's treatment took place pre-Covid as he found the experience of chatting with others who were going through the same thing really beneficial to his treatment progress.

To purchase a copy visit PROSTrATE CANCER.