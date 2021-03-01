What's happening with district's vaccine supplies? St Albans MP is seeking answers

Published: 3:33 PM March 1, 2021

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper wants to know what's happening with the district's supply of Covid vaccines. - Credit: Daisy Cooper

St Albans' top-performing vaccine centre is struggling with a lack of supplies.

The facility at Batchwood Hall has the capacity to vaccinate 14,000 people a week, but has apparently only been receiving enough supplies for 1,000 people.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi about the situation.

She is asking for an urgent meeting about why other areas have the vaccines to vaccinate lower groups when St Albans doesn’t have enough supplies for the the at-risk cohort 6 (those over 65 plus people between 16 and 65 with an underlying health condition).

She told the Herts Ad: "Some residents are understandably confused and anxious about why some people in cohort 7 are being vaccinated before cohort 6 and want to know why this is being allowed to happen. That's why I've asked the vaccines minister for an urgent meeting and am pursuing that request vigorously.

You may also want to watch:

"All the evidence suggests that GP-led centres are doing well because the GPs are known and trusted by their patients, and are able to give people their jabs close to home.

"Emerging reports that some mass vaccination centres have vaccine supply but are lying empty are incredibly worrying given that GP-led centres have huge demand and just need the vaccine supply!

"The GPs, medical staff and volunteers at Batchwood Hall are doing an amazing job. What we all need now is greater transparency from government on vaccine supply and distribution so local residents can understand what is happening and so our main vaccination centre at Batchwood can plan its next phase of vaccinations."

Last month health secretary Matt Hancock congratulated Club Batchwood for "having now vaccinated all over 80s in the system" since it started the programme in early December.