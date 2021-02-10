Minor Injuries Unit to remain closed in response to ongoing pandemic

Published: 4:15 PM February 10, 2021

The minor injuries unit in St Albans is to remain closed to support West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust's (WHHT) ongoing response to the pandemic.

The MIU first closed in April 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary closure, which does not have a specified tenure, is to ensure that St Albans City Hospital remains COVID-free so planned surgeries can go ahead.

Staff shortages have also been specified as the reason for the MIU's closure, as many staff have been redeployed to other areas of the trust to cover staff sickness and to support critically ill patients in need of care.

Separate to the current temporary closure, WHHT and Herts Valleys CCG (HVCCG) had begun to review St Albans City's MIU, with minimal progression due to colleagues across the NHS focusing on the pandemic response. Work has recently been resumed to consider the future of urgent care services in St Albans.

Options, conclusions and conversations regarding this are due to commence in the spring.

St Albans residents can continue to access urgent care through the NHS' 111 service online and by phone. Where patients need to be seen, 111 will redirect people, by appointment, to Hemel Hempstead and Watford General hospitals.

Those in serious need of medical attention should call 999.