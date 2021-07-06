News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Will you carry on wearing a mask after July 19?

Matt Adams

Published: 5:16 PM July 6, 2021   
Will you carry on wearing a face mask when Covid restrictions ease?

Will you carry on wearing a face mask when Covid restrictions ease?

Will you carry on wearing a mask in shops when the final lockdown restrictions ease on July 19?

The final stage of the government's roadmap out of coronavirus calls for the end of mask-wearing indoors, including restaurants, shops and on public transport.

But many people have condemned the plans, which come as infection rates and hospital admissions continue to rise.

What will you be doing when it becomes a matter of personal choice? We want to know your views to see whether Herts will remain pro-mask come July 19.

