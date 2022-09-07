Harpenden kids' marathon efforts for cancer charity

Reece and Emilie ran a marathon each over their school summer holidays to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Their dad, Mark Ryan, is a patient at The Royal Marsden. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

A brother and sister from Harpenden have raised over £57,000 for a cancer charity by running a marathon each over their school summer holidays.

Reece, nine, and seven-year-old Emilie, ran 52 miles between them in seven weeks in support of their dad Mark and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Mark Ryan was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March at only 37 years old. He is currently undergoing treatment at The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre.

The siblings marked the end of their challenge by running the final mile up to the Chelsea site where their dad is being treated.

Mark said: "As an otherwise fit and healthy 37 year old, a husband to a wonderful wife and father of three beautiful children, I felt accomplished in life with plenty more to look forward to. However, I was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and now face the reality of leaving my life and loved ones behind prematurely.

“Reece and Emilie have faced the adversity of our family situation with admirable resilience. Their instinct to do something to help others despite their own very difficult circumstances is an inspiration to any family facing cancer.

“The challenge they set themselves placed them outside of their comfort zones, but they embraced it and showed incredible determination, often pushing themselves to keep on target.

"They’ve been running virtually every day of their school summer holidays, together with their mum and occasionally joined by their younger brother, cheering from his pushchair! They’ve also been joined by friends, neighbours, teachers and even Reece’s headmaster. The support from our community has been overwhelming.

“The initiative has given our family a much-needed positive focus during this difficult time. My wife and I are immensely proud of Reece and Emilie's efforts. The fundraiser has generated a significant sum for the vital work carried out at The Royal Marsden towards a cause which tragically affects so many people.”

Antonia Dalmahoy, managing director of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Mark, Reece and Emilie for supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity with their challenge. It is a testament to their resilience and generosity as a family that they chose to dedicate their summer to this feat, focusing their energy on helping others who are facing cancer.

“Money raised for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity helps to fund state-of-the-art equipment, groundbreaking research and the very best patient environments. This incredible fundraiser will make a real difference not only to cancer patients at The Royal Marsden, but across the UK and the world.”

To support the Ryan family’s fundraising, visit their JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Ryan85