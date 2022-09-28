New community defibrillator installed at Cottonmill Centre

A new lifesaving community defibrillator has been installed at the St Albans Cycle Hub.

The Cycle Hub is part of the new Cottonmill Community and Cycling Centre which opened this summer in Sopwell.

The defibrillator was obtained through a scheme run by Herts county council to provide fully-funded defibrillators to communities across the county.

An application to take part in the scheme was made by the Cottonmill and Sopwell Hub group and was supported by county councillor Sandy Walkington.

He said: “Each county councillor was offered one defibrillator. It was a ‘no brainer’ to offer mine to the Cottonmill Centre. Obviously, I hope it never needs to be used but given the intensive use of the centre all day and every day, it is very reassuring to know it is there.”

Defibrillators are devices that can deliver an electric shock to the heart which, in some cases, may save the life of a person in cardiac arrest. It is designed to be used by any person who needs it in the local area.

Michelle Mackenzie, chair of the Cottonmill and Sopwell Hub group, which campaigned for, and helped to design the new community centre, said:

“We agreed that the Cycle Hub at the Cottonmill Centre was the ideal place for a defibrillator. The type we chose to be installed is simple and safe to be used by anyone without the need for any training as the defibrillator itself gives the rescuer clear, step by step instructions, to guide them through the process that may save someone's life."

The device can be accessed any time that the St Albans Cycle Hub is open, by anyone needing to use it.

Mat Daniels, the Cycle Hub manager said: “We decided the Cycle Hub was the best place to house the new defibrillator as we are very accessible with staff available and open to the public six days a week from 9am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday and 9am to 3pm at the weekend.”

The centre is located off Old Oak, Cottonmill Lane, St Albans.