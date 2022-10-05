£12m investment in new facilities at St Albans City Hospital

Faster and more streamlined diagnosis and treatment is promised for local patients thanks to £12m national funding for new facilities at St Albans City Hospital.

The investment is the first phase of plans to develop community diagnostic centres at St Albans and Hemel Hempstead hospitals.

A new MRI and CT scanner – which will be in a newly created diagnostic centre at St Albans hospital – will support patients with suspected or diagnosed cancer or with other conditions that might require surgery.

The new facility is due to open in 2024, and will be created by reconfiguring and refurbishing parts of the hospital’s Runcie Wing.

In addition to the new MRI and CT scanners, the hospital diagnostic centre is also set to provide a nuclear medicine scanner, X-ray and ultrasound as well as existing pathology services.

St Albans will provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients so that they can have a range of tests or investigations in a single visit – meaning fewer hospital visits for patients and a faster diagnosis that will in turn allow treatment to begin more quickly.

Meanwhile at Hemel Hempstead Hospital a community diagnostics centre will be developed t help deliver planned medical services for patients with long-term or multiple conditions who are not acutely unwell but need specialist hospital treatment. Facilities will include X-ray, ultrasound, MRI and CT among a range of non-invasive tests.

These improved local diagnostic facilities at both sites form a key part of the wider redevelopment proposals by West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (WHTH) which include building a new emergency care hospital for west Hertfordshire next to the current Watford General site.

WHTH’s chief strategy officer Clare Parker said: “We’re thrilled to be moving ahead with improving the range of diagnostic services at our hospitals in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead. This injection of funding now helps us bring our plans to life and cements the very important role that all three hospitals play in serving local people.”

Dr Jane Halpin CEO of the integrated care system for Hertfordshire and west Essex said “This is a fantastic boost for the local health care system. It is crucial that GPs and other health services are able to refer residents for diagnostics at the earliest opportunity so that any necessary treatment can be started as soon as possible.”

The announcement of the additional funding comes at a time when the integrated care system is looking to develop diagnostic provision across Hertfordshire and west Essex.

A short survey to find out how patients have found their recent visit for a diagnostic test or check closes on October 7. To complete the survey go to https://online.ors.org.uk/questionnaire/1324112.