Pollution in Hertfordshire is expected to be high tomorrow (Friday, March 25) - Credit: Casey Guttridge

A Hertfordshire NHS organisation is urging the public to check in with elderly relatives amid a high pollution forecast.

Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group is one of several NHS organisations in Eastern England which has issued a warning today (Thursday, March 24).

It follows a Met Office forecast for very high pollution in the region - throughout Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Herts Valleys CCG, which is headquartered at The Forum, Hemel Hempstead, has urged the public to check in with elderly friends or relatives after a high pollution forecast for Friday, March 25. - Credit: Google Earth

A Herts Valleys CCG spokesperson said: "The government predicts moderate to high levels of air pollution across Hertfordshire and the South East tomorrow (March 25).

"Please take care, check in on elderly friends and relations, and take it easy if you are at risk."

Herts Valleys CCG coordinates hospital and community NHS care in the Potters Bar, St Albans, Watford and Hemel Hempstead areas.

Similar warnings have been issued by CCGs in Southend and Basildon.

The Met Office's pollution forecast, issued at 5pm on Thursday, March 24. Purple areas have level-10 pollution - the highest on the scale - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office forecast for Friday (March 25) reads: "Areas of moderate levels of air pollution are expected across England and Wales on Friday, with some high or locally very high levels for parts of eastern and southeast England.

"Low levels elsewhere."

On a scale of 1-10, the Met Office has predicted that parts of Hertfordshire will see pollution levels of around 6-8.

Coastal areas of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk could see level-10 pollution - the highest rating.

In London, a high pollution alert was triggered on Tuesday (March 22) for the first time since August 2020.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan triggered a "high alert" for pollution on Tuesday, March 22 for the first time since August 2020 (File picture) - Credit: PA/Nicholas T Ansell

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: "Toxic air is extremely dangerous for Londoners – and I’m doing everything in my power to tackle it.

"I’m urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning wood or garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.

"This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution.

"While this alert is in place people with heart and lung problems should avoid physical exertion."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged people travelling to the capital to use public transport where possible - Credit: PA/Dominic Lipinski

According to the government's UK Air resource, adults with lung or heart problems should reduce physical exertion during periods of high pollution.

People with sore eyes, a sore throat or a cough should consider reducing physical activity, particularly if they are outside.