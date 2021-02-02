Herts surpasses morbid COVID mortality milestone

Published: 12:00 PM February 2, 2021

Deaths across Herts account for 18.7 per cent of deaths in the East of England - Credit: Archant

The number of deaths from COVID-19 across Hertfordshire has surpassed a major milestone.

According to the latest government data, 2,041 lives have been lost across our county as of January 31.

The data, which is published by Public Health England via gov.uk's coronavirus dashboard, gives the overall picture of how COVID-19 is impacting the United Kingdom, and also breaks down statistics recorded either by country, region or local authority.

Of the 10,911 coronavirus deaths in the East of England, 18.7 per cent were registered in Herts.

In North Herts, which is home to Letchworth, Hitchin, Baldock and Royston, a total of 193 deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID test, with a further 105 recorded in neighbouring Stevenage.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield has seen 194 deaths recorded in the borough, with St Albans district seeing 258 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

In other areas of the county, the total number of deaths also continues to rise, with Broxbourne recording 178 deaths, 209 in Three Rivers, 202 in Watford, 256 in Hertsmere and Dacorum registering 263. East Herts has registered 183 deaths since the start of the pandemic.