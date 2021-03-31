Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?

Published: 3:14 PM March 31, 2021

After months of waiting, coronavirus restrictions have begun to subside, thanks to plummeting case rates. But where locally currently has few - or no - coronavirus cases?

Areas across the country are split into MSOAs - or Middle Layer Super Output Areas - which are designed to improve the reporting of local statistics. Each MSOA is home to a minimum of 5,000 residents.

Of the 73 MSOAs covered by our papers, over half (45) have fewer than three cases of coronavirus as of March 25, according to Public Health England.

Coronavirus is at its lowest in St Albans, with 15 of the 20 MSOAs that make up the district reporting two cases or fewer, meaning that 75 per cent of the area is almost COVID-free.

The five areas that have more than three coronavirus cases are Longacres (seven), Bernards Heath (four) and Marshalswick, The Camp and Cunningham and Harpenden North, which each have three cases.

It also currently boasts the second lowest coronavirus case rate per 100,000 people in the county.

There's a similar picture in South Cambs, where 14 - or 70 per cent - of the areas that make up the south of the county have an almost undetectable amount of positive cases.

Among the areas with little to no coronavirus cases are Meldreth, Melbourn and Great Chishill, and Bassingbourn and the Mordens.

In Stevenage, just two of the 12 MSOAs - Symonds Green and Broadwater and Bragbury End - have between zero and two coronavirus cases.

At the time of reporting, Stevenage had 87 cases per 100,000, soaring above England's average of 41 cases per 100,000 people.

Over 50 per cent of Welwyn Hatfield's MSOAs has next to no Covid cases, with nine of the 16 MSOAs registering fewer than three cases.

There are seven areas with higher case rates across Welwyn Hatfield.

Welwyn and Hatfield Garden Village and Haldens each have three cases of coronavirus, with Hatfield North and West coming in next with four.

Pearfree and Hatfield town home to six active cases. There are seven cases in Hatfield South and Knightsfield has nine.

A third of North Herts has almost undetectable levels of COVID-19. Both Royston North and Central and Royston South, West and East, along with Baldock, Letchworth South West and Letchworth South East registered fewer than three coronavirus cases.

Letchworth East has the highest coronavirus case rate in the area, with 10. Next is Knebworth, Codicote and Kimpton (seven), followed by Hitchin Walsworth and Great Ashby, Ashwell and Barley (six).

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said although the number of coronavirus cases in the UK had been reduced during national lockdowns "thanks to the efforts of the public", it was "very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors".