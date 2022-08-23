Harpenden mum raising awareness of sepsis symptoms

The mother of a Harpenden schoolboy who survived sepsis against the odds is raising awareness of the condition on a new podcast.

Helen Grimberg’s son Toby had been a healthy 10-year-old when he contracted sepsis in February 2018, with symptoms that were initially similar to a cold that developed into a fever. His GP suggested bed rest and Calpol.

However, Toby’s condition worsened and after Helen called 111 he was blue-lighted to hospital. He spent four days in intensive care and his parents were told that he might not make it. Fortunately Toby survived which Helen puts down to the quick response of medical staff.

“It was all a blur,” said Helen, looking back on the events of that day. “We were told that Toby had a 60% chance of survival and needed to be transferred to a hospital in London with an intensive paediatric unit. I remember it was pouring with rain, and I thought: ‘how could we have come to this in less than 24 hours? What had gone so wrong?’”

Toby had contracted sepsis when his simple sore throat had developed into streptococcus. This combined with flu had led his body to become overwhelmed and its response was to fight back, but against itself rather than the infection.

“The paramedics were amazing.” says Toby’s dad, Adam. “They were so quick to say there were red flags for sepsis and that he had to be taken to hospital immediately.”

Toby Grimberg has now recovered from a life-threatening bout of sepsis. - Credit: Grimberg family

It took Toby around six months to recover his full strength, and even when he was back at school, he needed to have a sleep during the day in order to keep going.

Now, four years on, Toby is fit and strong. He was awarded Sportsman of the Year at school, competes in county cricket and has been selected for Saracens Rugby Development Programme. He has survived and is a typical boisterous teenager. But it is an experience that will have a lasting effect on both Helen and her family for a long time to come.

Helen added: “How different my story could be if we had not been assessed so quickly by 111 and at A&E and had the intervention of such amazing doctors and nurses. I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. Looking back now, I would always question a GP further and not always take the GP’s word for things – no one knows your child better than you do.”

For Helen, more awareness of sepsis is needed, as well as a support network so they can speak with other parents who had experienced a similar situation, just to talk about things.

She will be one of the guests on an episode of upcoming podcast ‘Words of Sepsis’, produced by the charity Sepsis Research FEAT to mark Sepsis Awareness Month in September.

Over eight episodes, the podcast will feature powerful stories told by sepsis survivors and their family members, along with advice from Sepsis Research FEAT representatives and medical experts, to increase awareness of the condition.

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs which can result in multiple organ failure and death.

The five key symptoms of sepsis are:

Confusion

Not passing as much urine as normal

Very high or low temperature

Uncontrolled shivering

Cold or blotchy arms and legs

Colin Graham, chief operating officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, said: “We are so grateful to Helen for taking part in our Words of Sepsis podcast and sharing the family’s experience of this devastating condition.

"Through our ongoing work, we’ve seen that providing a platform for those who have been impacted by sepsis – either personally or through the ill-health or loss of a loved one – is an extremely powerful way to raise awareness of sepsis and its symptoms. Our hope is that by sharing these stories via our new podcast, many more people will learn how to spot sepsis and more lives can be saved.

Words of Sepsis podcast episodes will be available via Apple podcasts, Google and Spotify, and also on the Sepsis Research FEAT website.