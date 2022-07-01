Bahá’ís bring bench to St Albans parkland

A few of the local friends who contributed towards the new park bench in Jersey Farm Woodland Park. - Credit: Bahá’ís

Take the weight off when you're out for a stroll around Jersey Farm Woodland Park thanks to the generosity of local residents.

The 55-acre site, which is criss-crossed with paths throughout the wooded and open grassland areas, now includes a new four seater bench located just 120 steps from the eastern entrance from Jersey Lane, with its back to Bills Wood.

The bench has been sponsored by the Bahá’ís of the St Albans area in remembrance of 100 years since the passing of ‘Abdu’l Bahá son of Bahá’u’lláh prophet founder of the Bahá'í faith. Bahá’ís around the world have been celebrating the life and work of this most illustrious gentleman who visited the United Kingdom twice during the early 1900s bringing a message of unity, love and peace between all peoples and religions.

A spokesperson said: "It looks out over a wildflower meadow. A fitting place to sit and contemplate the world. We hope that you will find time to enjoy a rest on this seat and to contemplate the Bahá'í vision of unity and love between all peoples of this troubled world."

Find out more about the faith at www.hertfordshirebahai.org