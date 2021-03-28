Celebrity Herts couple complete volunteer vaccination training with St John Ambulance
Celebrity Hertfordshire couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis have joined the country's COVID-19 vaccination volunteer programme after completing their training with St John Ambulance.
The popular television presenter and the Busted musician, known for hit singles What I Go to School For and Year 3000, both shared the news on their social media pages on Saturday.
Herts resident Emma Willis can normally be seen on our TV screens hosting The Voice UK and recent Channel 4 reality game show The Circle.
However, soon you could be seeing her and husband Matt Willis at a vaccination centre near you helping the NHS deliver COVID-19 jabs.
Now fully qualified as a volunteer, Emma is raring to get started, posting on social media "bring on the first shift".
She posted on Instagram a celebratory picture of herself with musician, actor and podcaster Matt wearing their green St John's T-shirts and facemasks.
Emma told her 1.8million Instagram followers: "Today @mattjwillis and I spent the day finishing our training with @stjohn_ambulance to become part of their vaccination volunteer programme.
"Thank you so much to the whole team who guided and taught us and for making it informative AND fun!
"What a brilliant bunch of good eggs. Bring on the first shift!! 💚👊"
The mother of three has previously trained at Princess Alexandra Hospital's busy maternity ward in Harlow, Essex, as a maternity care assistant for programme Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.
Busted bassist Matt Willis, who appeared in TV series Birds of a Feather as Garth Stubbs, also shared a selfie on Instagram after the "challenging" but "rewarding" training course.
He posted on Instagram a picture of himself alongside Emma with the words: "We did it... coming to a vaccination centre near you... thanks so much @stjohn_ambulance for all your incredible help and training.. it has been so challenging and rewarding already and we have only just begun... cannot wait for the first shift! #vaccinator #vaccine #stjohnambulance #stjohnpeople"
Matt's band Busted made a surprise special guest appearance at Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk in the grounds of Hatfield House in 2019.
Hertfordshire-based Hot Fuzz and Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg revealed on his Instagram stories on Saturday that he was having his COVID-19 vaccination that day.