St Albans doctor in alleged relationship with vulnerable patient

A St Albans doctor stands accused of inappropriately prescribing a vulnerable patient with medication while he had a sexual relationship with them.

Dr Itrat Khan is thought to have been aware the patient was “vulnerable” during their alleged relationship, according to a misconduct report.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing is set to take place in Manchester between December 12 and December 16 to establish the facts around the allegations and Dr Khan’s fitness to practice.

A hearing previously took place between April 11 and April 21.

The tribunal also features allegations that Dr Khan assaulted a woman – named as Ms A – in 2018 and 2019.

An MPTS statement reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, in or around August 2018, November 2018 and on February 12, 2019, Dr Khan assaulted Ms A.

“It is further alleged that, on one or more occasions, Dr Khan inappropriately prescribed medication to Patient B and accessed Patient B’s medical records without good reason.

“It is alleged that, at the time, Dr Khan was in a sexual relationship with Patient B and knew that Patient B was vulnerable.”