News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Health

St Albans doctor in alleged relationship with vulnerable patient

Logo Icon

Will Durrant Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:39 PM October 11, 2022
A St Albans doctor faces a misconduct hearing.

A St Albans doctor faces a misconduct hearing. - Credit: Archant

A St Albans doctor stands accused of inappropriately prescribing a vulnerable patient with medication while he had a sexual relationship with them.

Dr Itrat Khan is thought to have been aware the patient was “vulnerable” during their alleged relationship, according to a misconduct report.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing is set to take place in Manchester between December 12 and December 16 to establish the facts around the allegations and Dr Khan’s fitness to practice.

A hearing previously took place between April 11 and April 21.

The tribunal also features allegations that Dr Khan assaulted a woman – named as Ms A – in 2018 and 2019.

An MPTS statement reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, in or around August 2018, November 2018 and on February 12, 2019, Dr Khan assaulted Ms A.

“It is further alleged that, on one or more occasions, Dr Khan inappropriately prescribed medication to Patient B and accessed Patient B’s medical records without good reason.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans woman turns 106
  2. 2 City centre roads to close again this month
  3. 3 MP presents award to nurturing St Albans school
  1. 4 Silver success for St Albans businesswoman
  2. 5 Margaret Wix becomes Hogwarts for the day
  3. 6 St Albans doctor in alleged relationship with vulnerable patient
  4. 7 Hertfordshire residents assured over house burglary responses
  5. 8 Waffle House in crisis after order to remove marquee
  6. 9 St Albans postbox toppers ready to return this Christmas
  7. 10 Westminster Lodge in running for national fitness award

“It is alleged that, at the time, Dr Khan was in a sexual relationship with Patient B and knew that Patient B was vulnerable.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

St Albans City Hospital

£12m investment in new facilities at St Albans City Hospital

Laura Bill

person
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault in St Albans (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Harpenden 36-year-old arrested after report of assault in St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Mosaic Hair Studio has been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire

Hair salon team celebrate award success

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Marvin Bacon, aged 40, of Woods Avenue, Hatfield, has been sent to prison (File picture)

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hatfield thief goes to prison days after receiving suspended sentence

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon