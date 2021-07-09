Cases of Delta variant rise substantially in St Albans

Published: 2:46 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM July 9, 2021

The Delta variant is on the rise in St Albans. - Credit: Joe Giddens

The number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in St Albans have risen by 69 per cent in the past week.

There are now 257 total cases in the district in the seven days up to July 7, a rise of 105 in a week.

That compares to an increase of just 37 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield (239 total cases, 65 extra in a week) and 35 per cent in Stevenage (113, up by 29).

The Delta variant accounts for approximately 99 per cent of Covid cases that are sequenced across the UK.

Hertfordshire’s director of public health Jim McManus has stressed the continuing need for people to take their own steps to halt the spread of infection.

“The virus has not gone away, in fact cases are rising and it’s important to recognise that everyone’s circumstances are different and what feels comfortable to one person might not feel that way to another.”

Mr McManus said the ‘most important thing’ now is that people keep taking steps to stop infection.

He stressed the continuing need to give people space and to wear face coverings in crowded indoor areas, as well as ventilating workplaces and social spaces.

He also points to the need for over-18s to get vaccinated – and for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested and to self-isolate.

“The most important thing right now is for us all to keep doing the things which stop infection,” he said.

“Get vaccinated if you are 18 or over, give people space, wear face coverings in crowded indoor areas, ventilate your workplaces and social spaces, and if you have symptoms get tested and self-isolate.

“These have kept us safe and will keep us safe still.

“Covid-19 won’t end when the rules changes, and we need to keep being sensible – as almost everyone has been for the last 15 months – and keep each other safe.

“Let’s keep looking out for one another and recognise that we’re all going to be moving forward at our own pace.”