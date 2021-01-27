Published: 11:13 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM January 27, 2021

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 423 confirmed coronavirus cases between January 16 and January 22, down 157 compared with the previous week.

There are 285 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 6,823 active cases as of January 26.

Cases across the district once again continue to fall, with St Albans' coronavirus cases remaining below England’s 'average area', which has 344 cases per 100,000 people.

This comes as after PM Boris Johnson announced that the UK had passed a "grim" milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths within 28 days of a positive test since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 1,631 COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the UK.

Coronavirus deaths across Herts also reached dizzying new heights yesterday, with 1,885 people in our county dying within 28 days of a positive test, and 239 of those deaths being registered in St Albans, as of January 25.

In response to the pandemic, the county's vaccination response has accelerated, with pharmacies joining other GP-led and mass vaccination centres.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits between 0.8 and 1.0, meaning the rate of transmission is declining.

You may also want to watch:

The R number represents the average number of people an infected person will pass the disease on to.

If R is below one, then the number of people contracting the disease will fall; if it is above one, the number will grow.

For more coronavirus stats, visit gov.uk's dashboard.