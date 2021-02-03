St Albans district's COVID cases continue to fall as testing becomes more widely available

Published: 9:54 AM February 3, 2021

Coronavirus cases are falling across Hertfordshire - but some villages are seeing infection rates shoot up and experts say the county is 'not out of the woods'. - Credit: PA Wire / Andrew Milligan

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 304 confirmed coronavirus cases between January 23 and January 29, down 121 compared with the previous week.

There are 205 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 7,113 cases as of February 2. This is a significant drop compared to last week's figures, where 285 people per 100,000 were infected with the virus.

Cases across the district once again continue to fall, with St Albans' coronavirus cases remaining below England’s 'average area', which has 249 cases per 100,000 people.

This comes after Hertfordshire's total death toll surpassed 2,000, according to the latest Public Health England data.

Yesterday, 1,449 COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the UK within 28 days of a positive test, 12 of which were reported in St Albans.

St Albans is now home to a walk-through COVID testing centre at Westminster Lodge, which opened yesterday for people in the district displaying coronavirus symptoms. Mass doorstep testing is also to commence across Herts, after the South African variant of COVID-19 was detected in Broxbourne.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits between 0.7 and 1.1, meaning the rate of transmission is declining in areas where the R-number sits below one.

In the East of England, the R-number sits between 0.7 and 0.9.









