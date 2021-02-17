COVID figures decline for St Albans as vaccination centre achieves national recognition

Published: 10:29 AM February 17, 2021

Batchwood Hall has been the home of St Albans' vaccination centre since December - Credit: Supplied by The Lodge Health Partnership

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 179 confirmed coronavirus cases between February 6 and February 12, down 46 compared with the previous week, where 225 COVID cases were recorded.

Across St Albans district, there are currently 121 cases per 100,000 people, totalling 7,491 cases to February 16. Last week, this number sat at 152 cases per 100,000, showing yet a further significant decline in coronavirus cases in the area.

The average area in England has 125 infections per 100,000, which is slightly above the figures for St Albans, but again shows a significant decrease.

This comes as the vaccination centre at Batchwood Hall - affectionately known as 'Club Batchwood' - was praised by health secretary Matt Hancock, who wrote to St Albans MP Daisy Cooper to congratulate their team for vaccinating all over 80s.

Inside the vaccination centre at Batchwood Hall. - Credit: Archant

As of February 15, 2,310 people across Hertfordshire have died within 28 days of their first positive coronavirus test, with 291 of those hailing from St Albans district. A total of 118,195 deaths have been recorded across the United Kingdom.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, is between 0.7 and 0.9, meaning the rate of transmission is declining across the whole of the UK as the R-number sits below one.