News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Health

COVID cases across St Albans district continue to fall and drive-thru vaccination centre opens

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:50 AM February 10, 2021    Updated: 11:12 AM February 10, 2021
Batchwood Hall's vaccination team launched a drive-thru service this week, despite the snow and freezing temperatures

Batchwood Hall's vaccination team launched a drive-thru service this week, despite the snow and freezing temperatures - Credit: STAHFED

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 225 confirmed coronavirus cases between January 30 and February 5, down 82 compared with the previous week. 

There are 152 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 7,331 cases as of February 9. This is yet another significant drop compared to last week's figures, where 205 people per 100,000 were infected with the virus. 

Cases across the district once again continue to fall, with St Albans' coronavirus cases remaining below England’s 'average area', which has 188 cases per 100,000 people.

This comes as the amount of patients in Herts hospital beds fell by almost 28 per cent, but the demand on critical care increased. Over 80 per cent of care home residents have also received their COVID-19 vaccine.

113,849 deaths have been recorded across the UK within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, as of February 8. In the last 24 hours, one person in St Albans has died with COVID-19, bringing the district's total to 279. As of January 29, 287 deaths with coronavirus on the death certificate have been recorded in St Albans.

This week, the team running COVID-19 vaccinations at Batchwood Hall launched a drive-thru initiative despite the snow and freezing temperatures. Since Batchwood commenced its vaccination programme in December 2020, it has jabbed over 10,000 people.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, is between 0.7 and 1, meaning the rate of transmission is declining in areas where the R-number sits below one.

You may also want to watch:

In the East of England, the R-number remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

Most Read

  1. 1 Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools
  2. 2 Couple speak of new-build woes as Kingsbury Gardens home brings 'nothing but issues'
  3. 3 Party goers fined for pandemic lockdown breaches
  1. 4 Beautiful ice formations snapped by photographer
  2. 5 Dance school celebrates 100 per cent exam success rate in lockdown
  3. 6 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
  4. 7 Have you seen Little Ted?
  5. 8 'We are determined to get on top of this, and we will': Inside St Albans' COVID vaccination centre
  6. 9 Sandringham School students thank NHS with blue heart campaign
  7. 10 Home for Valentine's
Coronavirus
St Albans News
London Colney News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colney Fields shopping centre. Picture: Google.

Seven COVID-19 fines issued following London Colney car meet

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Giuseppe Giubba - "Joe the Ice Cream Man"

Tributes pour in for well-loved ice cream man

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

Columnists

Comment: Times are changing, but St Albans is still reassuringly posh

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.

After the pandemic - what does the future look like for St Albans city...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus