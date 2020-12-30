COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the district

Published: 10:00 AM December 30, 2020

The country's R number sits between 1.1 and 1.3, meaning the number of coronavirus cases will grow. - Credit: PA Wire

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 781 coronavirus confirmed cases between December 19 and December 25, up 230 compared with the previous week.

There are 526 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 3,943 cases as of December 29, compared to 360 cases per 100,000 totalling 3,041 cases last week (as of December 22).

St Albans remains significantly above England’s average, which currently stands at 248 cases per 100,000 people.

This comes ahead of the reassessment of Hertfordshire's Tier 4 status, which is due today (December 30).

RELATED STORY: What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents

St Albans’ coronavirus death toll remains at 168 registered to December 11.

READ MORE: COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4

You may also want to watch:

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, has risen to between 1.1 and 1.3.

The R number represents the average number of people an infected person will pass the disease on to.

If R is below one, then the number of people contracting the disease will fall; if it is above one, the number will grow.