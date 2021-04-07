Coronavirus cases fall again after slight rise

Published: 10:26 AM April 7, 2021

15 people per 100,000 in St Albans currently have coronavirus - Credit: PA Wire

Coronavirus cases across St Albans have drastically plummeted, the latest data shows.

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 22 confirmed coronavirus cases between March 27 and April 2, down by 12 cases compared to the previous week.

There are now just 15 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people across the district, returning to the low seen a fortnight ago. This shows a significant decrease from last week, when there were 22 cases per 100,000 residents.

St Albans' case rate continues to sit below England's average area, where there are 28 cases per 100,000. This is down from 41 per 100,000 last week.

A total of 7,784 cumulative cases have been recorded in St Albans up to April 6.

St Albans is now tied with Broxbourne as the area in Herts with the second lowest case rate, with East Herts remaining in the top spot, with just 11 residents per 100,000 infected with the virus.

Neighbouring Welwyn Hatfield has 16 cases per 100,000 people, and 16 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 are present in Hertsmere.

The highest case rate in Herts can be found in Stevenage, where 47 people per 100,000 tested positive for coronavirus. This is down from 87 per 100,000 last week.

Across the district, more than 65,000 residents have had at least one coronavirus vaccine as of March 28, according to NHS England data from the National Immunisation Management Service.

On April 7, government data states that, as of April 6, 2,456 people across Herts are registered to have died within 28 days of their first positive coronavirus test, with 306 of those hailing from St Albans.

But, as of March 19, records show that 2,804 Herts residents have had deaths registered with COVID recorded as a cause of death. 351 of these deaths were registered in our district.

According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, 126,882 across the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 as of April 6. A total of 149,168 deaths have been recorded in the UK with COVID-19 mentioned as a cause of death on the death certificate as of March 19.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 0.7 and 0.9, meaning the rate of transmission is declining across the whole of the UK as the R-number sits below one.

In the East of England, the estimated R-number is between 0.7 and 1, as of April 2.