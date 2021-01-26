Herts COVID-19 fatalities surge as UK death toll surpasses major milestone

Published: 5:27 PM January 26, 2021

A total of 1,885 people across Hertfordshire have reported to have died from COVID-19, according to the latest ONS data.

This comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, with 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a positive test being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening (Tuesday, January 26) in a press conference alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and NHS chief Simon Stevens.

Mortality rates are expected to decline "relatively slowly", according to Prof Whitty.

From this evening's terrible statistics, positive news has also emerged that almost seven million people have been vaccinated against the virus, with 6,853,327 receiving their jab. 472,446 of those have had both inoculations.

ONS data also shows that excess deaths in 2020 were up compared to the five year average.

In 2020, 11,036 deaths were recorded across Herts, which was approximately 1,334 deaths above the five year average (9701.8). 1,328 COVID deaths were registered in Herts between March and December 2020.

Excess deaths were above the five year average in North Herts, Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield.

To access the government's COVID-19 dashboard for deaths, click here.