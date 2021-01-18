COVID-19 accounted for over 15 per cent of St Albans' deaths, says ONS data

Published: 4:14 PM January 18, 2021

Over 15 per cent of St Albans' deaths from March to December last year were a result of COVID - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus deaths accounted for over 15 per cent of St Albans' overall deaths between March 1 and December 31, according to new ONS data.

Of the 1,100 deaths recorded across the district from March 1 to the end of 2020, 15.73 per cent (173) of them were classes as a death as a result of COVID-19.

Of the 20 areas that make up St Albans district, Colney Heath and Tyttenhanger had the highest percentage of COVID deaths, with 13 of the 40 deaths (a third) registered over the period attributed to coronavirus.

London Colney ranked second, with a quarter of its registered deaths being related to COVID-19. Of 55 deaths, 14 were registered as coronavirus deaths.

Clarence Park followed closely behind, with 24 per cent (10) of its 42 deaths involving coronavirus.

The area with the lowest percentage of deaths attributed to COVID-19 was Wheathampstead, where only 3 of 42 deaths were related to the virus, totalling seven per cent.

Across England, the number of deaths for 2020 (up to December 11) was 543,335, which is 13.6 per cent (65,251) more than the five-year average. Of these, 68,341 deaths - or 12.6 per cent - mentioned COVID-19.

For an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on England's annual death toll, visit the births, deaths and marriages dashboard on the ONS website.