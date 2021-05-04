GP to retire after 52 years in the NHS

Published: 12:10 PM May 4, 2021

A London Colney GP is retiring after more than half a century working in the NHS.

Dr Pushpa Kedia joined the NHS in 1969 having completed her medical training in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, initially as an anaesthetist in Farnborough before moving to St Albans.

She took up her General Practitioner post at Colney Medical Centre with her late husband Dr Nawal Kedia in 1975, and will be stepping down at the start of July.

Although she has seen the NHS change dramatically over the last half a century she has remained stoic and steadfast in her commitment to it: "General practice is the backbone of the health service and I am proud to have been part of it for so many years."

One of her biggest enjoyments from her job has been talking to her patients, which has been made more difficult due to the Covid pandemic as most of the medical work has had to be done either over the phone or via video call.

"The last 12 months have been the most challenging yet for the NHS and the practice but I hope that things will slowly return to normal and I can start physically seeing patients once again."

Dr Pushpa Kedia has been a GP in London Colney for 52 years. - Credit: Colney Medical Centre

Her son Dr Nitil Kedia, who also works at the practice, said: "She has formed unique bonds with several generations of her patients since becoming a GP in London Colney and has found that getting to know her patients is critical to helping their physical and mental health needs.

"Often her patients comment that in addition to the exceptional medical advice she has also provided them with helpful life advice and so has been more than just their doctor.

"She will often be the first person through the door and the last to leave at night. It is through this career-long dedication that she has earnt the respect of her patients and her colleagues, so much so that she was invited to meet the Prime Minister at a reception in Downing Street in 2005.

"She will be sorely missed by her patients and the staff at the practice."

Dr Kedia is looking forward to spending more time at home, in the garden and with her grandchildren following her retirement.