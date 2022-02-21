YouthTalk to benefit from fifth St Albans Mayor's Triathlon

The call has gone out for up to 200 people to join in this year's St Albans Mayor's Triathlon and raise funds for a local mental health charity.

Back for the first time in two years, the event returns to Westminster Lodge in April, and consists of cycling 5km on stationary bikes, swimming eight lengths of the pool (250m) and running 3km around Verulamium Park.

General manager Lesley Garner said: “We can take up to 200 people for the Mayor’s Triathlon and we’d love to reach this number. It’s a great family friendly fun event but also offers the chance to test fitness levels for those that have taken part in triathlons before.

St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill in training for the triathlon. - Credit: Loudbird PR

"It takes anything from 40 minutes to four hours to complete and is an absolutely no pressure event; you can go as fast or as slow as you like. It’s a great challenge for people who’ve never done a triathlon before, and also for those who just want to kick-start the season.

"The event is one that friends or families can enter together, so it’s great for encouraging your parents, or your teenagers, to get fit!”



Current Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill added: “When the invitation to take part in the triathlon came, I jumped at it. I've not done one before and have been training for it since November. I'm OK with the running and cycling but I'm a very mediocre swimmer.

“The Mayoress was also very enthusiastic about taking part, is annoyingly a far better swimmer than me and making amazing progress with the running. My daughters Lara, 18 and Francesca, 16, are also taking part. I do believe physical exercise is beneficial to youngsters’ health both physically and mentally.”

The last Mayor’s Triathlon raised over £2,000 for Rennie Grove Hospice. The event this year will raise money for YouthTalk, which supports young people struggling with mental health problems by providing them with free and confidential counselling.

Entries are now open for those aged 12 years and over. Sign up through Youth Talk, or via the Everyone Active website or Facebook page.

https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/st-albans-mayors-triathlon/

https://fb.me/e/1I097ioYW