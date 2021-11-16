Can you help family of girl recovering from brain tumour?

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to offer financial support to the family of a St Albans girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Sarah Khalid, 11, a Year 7 pupil at St Albans Girls School, was unexpectedly diagnosed with the life-threatening condition after visiting her GP as she wasn't feeling herself.

Following a scan she was taken into hospital for an emergency operation, and is now recovering at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

STAGS pupil Sara Khalid has undergone emergency treatment for a brain tumour. - Credit: Khalid family

Friends of the family are trying to help them through this difficult time by aiming to raise £5,000 in support. Unfortunately their journey looks likely to continue for a long time to come as she may still have to undergo radio and chemotherapy.

A message on the JustGiving page said: "Sara is a bright young girl who has an amazing future ahead of her, if we can help take the financial burden off the family whilst they all adjust to her ongoing needs it would mean so much to them all. Literally every penny helps."

Stacey Turner, founder of mental health awareness charity It's OK To Say, is helping raise awareness of the campaign: "This little girl and her family need all the support we can muster and we’re so good for that here in St Albans, we’re a brilliant community. Please give whatever you can to the Just Giving page.

STAGS pupil Sara Khalid has undergone emergency treatment for a brain tumour. - Credit: Khalid family

"Even if it’s a little, it all tots up. No gesture of help is ever too small. It’s OK To Say has offered full mental health support for the entire family if they would like it now or in the future.

"I’m sending all my love and support to Sara and her family. Sharing is powerful, so please share this far and wide for Sara. By doing so, it also acts as a huge hug for the family.”

Sara's mum Zaheen Khalid said: “Everyone has been so kind, thank you for your support.”

To donate to the campaign, visit https://bit.ly/3Hsvad9