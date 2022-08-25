Spotting symptoms of leukaemia is vital, says St Albans survivor

Do you know the early signs of leukaemia? A St Albans woman who survived the disease wants to raise awareness to help save lives.

Melanie Joy Hanni, was just 31 when she was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a blood cancer that commonly affects those aged 60 and above. Now 36, Melanie said she brushed off her symptoms for a year before seeing her GP.

"I decided to see my GP because I was having daily headaches which were getting worse and worse, making work very difficult.

"I also had a full body rash that I thought was a food allergy; I was constantly breathless when trying to do everyday activities, such as changing a duvet cover or climbing upstairs. I was constantly tired too, but I thought it was because of my thyroid (I have had thyroid problems since my late teens).

"I was getting viral infections a lot more frequently than I did before, and I was also losing a bit of weight, which, like most people out there, I thought was a great thing."

Thinking the symptoms were unrelated, she delayed seeing her doctor, only to discover her blood pressure was unusually very high, prompting him to send her for further tests.

There were further delays due to the phlebotomy clinic only opening during working hours, but when she eventually had the tests done anomalies in her full blood count prompted an appointment with a haematologist at the hospital.

"Needless to say, I didn’t sleep much that night, I was terrified about what it could be and feared it could be leukaemia because that’s the only thing I could think of that would explain such a fast referral to a haematology department."

Her fears were confirmed. Melanie had chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML).

Recognising the symptoms of leukaemia is crucial, says Melanie. - Credit: Submitted

"I found out during the appointment that some of the symptoms I was having, and just shrugged off, were actually signs of leukaemia. Had I known all these symptoms combined could mean blood cancer, I would have sought out my GP a lot sooner."

These were excessive sweating, especially at night, tiredness, breathlessness, a rash and unintended weight loss.

"In hindsight, I can see that I really shouldn’t have delayed getting my blood tested and that the symptoms I had were not caused by individual things, as I thought, but were all part of a bigger problem. Thankfully, CML in its chronic phase is manageable by taking chemotherapy tablets at home and having blood tests every three months and most people go on to live a normal life-span."

But the symptoms of the treatment have left her unable to work and suffering from fatigue, brain fog and very intense muscle cramps and bone pain.

"I now require at least a walking stick to get around because of leg pain and mostly use a mobility scooter outdoors. I think the biggest change is accepting that I'm now disabled."

Melanie is keen to raise awareness of the symptoms she experienced in the hope other people do not delay in seeking medical advice.

Melanie Joy Hanni delayed visiting her doctor for a year. - Credit: Submitted

"If I had seen the Spot Leukaemia campaign when I had all those symptoms that I pinned down to other things, I wouldn’t have taken so long to see the GP and would have possibly been diagnosed a lot sooner.

"If I had known about the signs and symptoms of leukaemia I’d likely have been diagnosed a lot sooner than I was. Thankfully I was still diagnosed in the chronic phase, but I took my sweet, sweet time to go and get the blood tests the doctor asked for."

The most common symptoms of leukaemia are fatigue, bleeding and bruising, repeated infections, fever or night sweats, bone or joint pain and shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your GP now and ask for a blood test. To find out more visit the Spot Leukaemia website.