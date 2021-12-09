St Albans woman launches bile duct cancer awareness campaign

A heartbroken St Albans woman is campaigning to raise awareness of the rare form of cancer which claimed her father's life.

Roy Evans died from bile duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma) in January aged 83 following months of tests.

His daughter Sally is now trying to ensure more people are aware of the signs of this condition after the government said they had no plans to run a specific campaign on this form of cancer.

Apart from the usual symptoms of cancer like weight loss, vomiting and tiredness, your skin or the whites of your eyes may turn yellow, and you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual.

Sally explained: "My dad became ill over a year ago and although he went for numerous, often painful, tests they still couldn't find the cause of what was happening.

Sally Evans has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the signs of bile duct cancer. - Credit: Evans family

"Then a couple of weeks before Christmas he started to go yellow and we were given the awful news. He had bile duct cancer and it was terminal. He died at home in the January.

"Since his death I wanted to do something so more families don't go through the pain and heartache we have and to spread the word about bile duct cancer and to raise awareness among health professionals.

"Its an old cliché but having read other families' experiences of this cancer I knew something had to be done so more people don't go through very painful tests that end up looking for the wrong thing."

Her campaign has won the support of St Albans MP Daisy Cooper: "It was heart-breaking to hear from Sally about how her dad had passed away after suffering from this rare form of cancer. Like all forms of cancer, it is absolutely critical that it is diagnosed early, so treatment has the best chance of success.

"Back in July, I asked the Health Secretary, on Sally's behalf, what steps he was taking to raise awareness of bile duct cancer. It was really disappointing to receive a dismissive reply to simply say there were no plans to do so, so it's great to see that Sally has launched a parliamentary petition as a next step in bringing this matter back to the attention of the Health Secretary."

You can sign Sally's petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/594451.