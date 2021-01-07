Elderly residents queue in freezing temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 2:45 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM January 7, 2021

Queues of over 80s formed at Batchwood Hall today (January 7) as part of the NHS' COVID-19 vaccination programme. - Credit: Stan Kiddle

People attending Batchwood Hall for their COVID-19 vaccinations have been advised to wrap up warm after a delay meant those attending the centre earlier today (December 7) faced queues.

Batchwood Hall opened as part of the NHS' vaccination programme on December 16, inviting those over the age of 80 for the first of two vaccinations to protect them from the virus.

Reports from those who attended Batchwood today suggest that wait times were longer than those before Christmas, with those in queuing having to wait outside before their appointment.

A representative of Herts Valleys CCG told the Herts Ad that a temporary WiFi issue lead to the backlog, but reassured that everyone with an appointment was vaccinated, and delays were rectified by lunchtime.

The NHS asks that those yet to be contacted regarding an appointment should wait for an invitation to be vaccinated, and should not call their local GP.

The Herts Ad has approached Hertfordshire County Council and the CCG for comment.