St Albans coronavirus deaths surpass major milestone

Published: 10:36 AM March 3, 2021

Another solemn coronavirus milestone has been marked in St Albans district, with 300 deaths now registered within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

As of March 1, 300 deaths related to coronavirus have been recorded in our area since the start of the pandemic. Data for the last five days is subject to change.

300 coronavirus deaths have now sadly been reported in St Albans District.

Up to February 19, 334 deaths have been recorded with COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate in St Albans.

Last week, coronavirus deaths across Herts fell by more than 50 per cent, and the number of coronavirus patients in our county's hospital beds continued to fall.

However, the number of patients requiring mechanical ventilation and intensive care increased.

As of February 23, there were 98 COVID-positive patients in West Herts hospitals.

