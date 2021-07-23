12 facts you might not known about Batchwood Hall Covid vaccination centre

Published: 11:05 AM July 23, 2021

Batchwood Hall will be closing its doors to patients on July 31, bringing an end to one of the most successful operations in the Covid vaccine rollout. But what do you really know about the facility and its work over the past few months?

It was set up by the team from St Albans Vaccination Service (STAVACS). The unused nightclub was converted into a fully functioning vaccination centre in under a month. The centre has delivered over 75,000 doses of Covid vaccine since opening in December 2020.

Batchwood Hall has been the home of St Albans' vaccination centre since December - Credit: Supplied by The Lodge Health Partnership

At its peak staff at the site were able to vaccinate over 2,000 patients daily with the AstraZeneca vaccine and over 1,600 patients daily with the Pfizer vaccine. A team of GPs supported by NHS staff and volunteers from practices across the city and district of St Albans, and the St Albans and Harpenden GP Federation (STAHFED) worked together to support the national COVID-19 vaccination programme. Overall the clinic has given 44,445 first doses and 31,820 second doses both at the Batchwood Hall site and also taking the vaccine out to people in care homes and other locations. The team have vaccinated 43 people over the age of 100. The oldest person vaccinated was 105 at time of vaccination and six people aged 103 attended the vaccination centre in person. Thanks to the efforts of staff and volunteers at Batchwood and other vaccination clinics, over 81 per cent of people in West Hertfordshire (417,000) have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 65% (320,000) have had both. The vaccination team at Batchwood Hall have vaccinated over 10,000 people since the clinic opened in December 2020 - Credit: St Albans & Harpenden GP Federation Staff and volunteers at the site created drive-through clinics for clinically extremely vulnerable patients, ran clinics for patients with learning disabilities, and set up outreach vaccination programmes within the traveller community, homeless shelters, women’s refuges as well as the Islamic Centre in London Colney and sporting events. Care homes and patients who are housebound were amongst the earliest groups to receive their first vaccine. This included 250 residents of care homes who were vaccinated on New Year’s Eve. Batchwood’s first clinic date was on December 15 2020 and the last clinic date is currently on Thursday 29 July 2021. Depending on vaccine supply, a clinic may run on Friday July 30.

After the Batchwood centre closes, anyone aged 18 or above can either book through the National Booking System, or go to one of the walk-in vaccination clinics happening across Hertfordshire. Details of how to book and the walk-in clinics are available from the Healthier Future NHS site https://covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/ For walk-in clinics, you do not need to be registered with a GP.