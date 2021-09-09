Headteacher gets five star feedback as pupils return after holidays

Published: 12:32 PM September 9, 2021

Claire Gibbs, who runs Margaret Wix Primary School in High Oaks, St Albans, invited one child from every class to carry out a survey in order to gauge their feelings. - Credit: Margaret Wix Primary School

With children coming back to school after the holidays and facing further Covid changes, one headteacher wanted to make sure they were coping well with the latest round of measures.

Like most schools, they are now no longer working in class bubbles, the use of facemasks is no longer mandatory, and school hours have returned to standard times.

Claire met with pupils from Year 2 upwards and presented them with a series of statements such as "I am excited for this half term" and "I feel safe at school". Children could answer yes or no and then give examples and comments.

Some of the comments received from the pupils included:

"I like my class teacher."

"I like it because there are harder challenges and good changes like our new house names."

"I am excited about learning about WW2 and going on our residential trip and workshop"

When asked about the classroom environment, pupils said they felt safe, they loved having lockers for the first time and talked about their brilliant classroom wall displays.

Children also said: "I like how it is calm but fun with Miss Abbott and Mrs O'Connor."

"I am happy with the relationships I have with my class."

"I feel safe at school - because all my friends are nice to me, I can talk to my teacher if there is a problem, because the teachers make me feel safe at school and my classroom is a safe place and there are worry boxes."

They love having a school dog Sweep and said they would not change anything about their school experience.

Claire said: "It was such a special time - I really enjoyed talking to the children and meeting them in a small group. It is so lovely to see how they have come back ready to learn but, most importantly, happy."